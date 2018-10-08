Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Try these garlic face mask for flawless skin


Beauty Tips Try these garlic face mask for flawless skin

Adding garlic to your diet helps to reduce the inflammation of acne.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Treating acne with garlic play

Treating acne with garlic

Garlic has been used for medicinal and culinary purposes for many years. It also contains vital minerals and vitamins that are beneficial for your health as well as your skin.

Garlic has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiseptic properties from allicin. Allicin helps to kill the bacteria causing acne. It also helps to reduce swelling and inflammation, and improve blood circulation.

  • Garlic, oatmeal, lemon juice, honey, and tea tree oil face mask – for blackheads

Ingredients

Garlic

Oatmeal

Lemon juice

Tea tree oil

Blend 2 cloves of fresh garlic in a food processor till it’s a soft purée.

Scoop it out into a clean bowl and add 1 tablespoon each of ground oatmeal and honey, a few drops of lemon juice, and 1 drop of tea tree oil.

Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Spread this on your face and neck evenly, focusing on the areas where you have blackheads.

Massage it into your skin for a few minutes, using your fingertips in circular motions.

Leave it on for 15 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this mask thrice a week to see a reduction in blackheads.

READ ALSO:5 natural ways to relieve toothache

  • Garlic, honey, and olive oil face mask – for soft, supple skin

Ingredients

Garlic

Olive oil

Honey

Method

Blend 3 cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and 3 teaspoons of honey until smooth and transfer to a clean bowl.

Using your clean hands, apply it on your face and neck, massaging it into your skin using your fingertips in circular motions.

Do this for 5 minutes. Let it sit for 15 minutes more, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry with a soft towel and apply a mild moisturizer.

Use this mask twice a week for positive results.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 foods to help prevent breast cancer Health Tips 5 foods to help prevent breast cancer
Sexual Health: 5 foods you shouldn't eat before having sex Sexual Health 5 foods you shouldn't eat before having sex
Vagina care: 5 reasons why you keep getting yeast infections Vagina care 5 reasons why you keep getting yeast infections
Toothache: 5 natural ways to relieve toothache Toothache 5 natural ways to relieve toothache
Natural Remedies: Here's how to get rid of dark elbows naturally Natural Remedies Here's how to get rid of dark elbows naturally
Garlic: 7 amazing health benefits of raw garlic Garlic 7 amazing health benefits of raw garlic

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Sexual Health 5 foods you shouldn't eat before having sexbullet
2 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
4 Home Remedies 5 fast ways to treat razor bumps at homebullet
5 Natural Remedies Here's how to get rid of dark elbows naturallybullet
6 Health Tips 5 food that makes you last longer in bedbullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
8 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
9 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Self improvement 7 simple ways to live stress-free life
Beauty Queen Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins Miss Ghana 2018
Health Tips 5 foods to help prevent breast cancer
Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks
Sexual Health 5 foods you shouldn't eat before having sex

Top Videos

1 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
2 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
3 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
4 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
5 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet

Beauty & Health

Have our makeup artists gone crazy with this new look?
Beauty Or Madness? Have our makeup artists gone crazy with this new look?
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Health Tips 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Self improvement 7 simple ways to live stress-free life
X
Advertisement