Try these garlic face mask for flawless skin

Garlic has been used for medicinal and culinary purposes for many years. It also contains vital minerals and vitamins that are beneficial for your health as well as your skin.

Garlic has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiseptic properties from allicin. Allicin helps to kill the bacteria causing acne. It also helps to reduce swelling and inflammation, and improve blood circulation.

Garlic, oatmeal, lemon juice, honey, and tea tree oil face mask – for blackheads

Ingredients

Garlic

Oatmeal

Lemon juice

Tea tree oil

Blend 2 cloves of fresh garlic in a food processor till it’s a soft purée.

Scoop it out into a clean bowl and add 1 tablespoon each of ground oatmeal and honey, a few drops of lemon juice, and 1 drop of tea tree oil.

Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Spread this on your face and neck evenly, focusing on the areas where you have blackheads.

Massage it into your skin for a few minutes, using your fingertips in circular motions.

Leave it on for 15 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this mask thrice a week to see a reduction in blackheads.

Garlic, honey, and olive oil face mask – for soft, supple skin

Ingredients

Garlic

Olive oil

Honey

Method

Blend 3 cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and 3 teaspoons of honey until smooth and transfer to a clean bowl.

Using your clean hands, apply it on your face and neck, massaging it into your skin using your fingertips in circular motions.

Do this for 5 minutes. Let it sit for 15 minutes more, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry with a soft towel and apply a mild moisturizer.

Use this mask twice a week for positive results.