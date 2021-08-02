Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary

Pulse Ghana

The donation forms part of the factory’s first year anniversary celebration and corporate social responsibility to distribute 1 million nose masks across the country through their FCA 1 million masks project to help curb the spread of Covid 19.

Present at the event was the Welfare secretary of Tema station Mr. Kweku Ntiri, a representative of Chief of Chemu Nii Onameona, staff of the transport terminal, Chairman of the Goldcard Group Mr. Gabriel Ibe, Management & staff of FCA Garment factory.

The CEO of Fashion Connect Africa Victoria Micheals, who made the donation stated that Covid 19 is still hanging around and it is important for everyone to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Ms. Micheals in her keynote address said “FCA Garment Factory “will keep supporting the nation in the fight against Covid 19.

According to her, FCA Garment Factory and supporting factories have stitched 450,000 masks out of which 410,000 has been distributed from their 1 million face masks project since September 2020 with the support of their Partners American Chamber of Commerce, Dalex Finance, European Union in Ghana,Linfra Gh Limited, Soccabet, just to mention a few.

