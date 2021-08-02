RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

In the moment of nose masks becoming a necessity, Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels is reaching out to some underprivileged people to take away their stress of buying the masks.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary

On Saturday 31st July 2021, top Model & CEO of Fashion Connect Africa Limited Victoria Michaels led her team to distribute 10,000 nose masks to Traders, shoppers, drivers, passengers etc. at Makola, Chorkor, Accra Rawlings Park and Tema Station.

Recommended articles
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary Pulse Ghana

The donation forms part of the factory’s first year anniversary celebration and corporate social responsibility to distribute 1 million nose masks across the country through their FCA 1 million masks project to help curb the spread of Covid 19.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary Pulse Ghana

Present at the event was the Welfare secretary of Tema station Mr. Kweku Ntiri, a representative of Chief of Chemu Nii Onameona, staff of the transport terminal, Chairman of the Goldcard Group Mr. Gabriel Ibe, Management & staff of FCA Garment factory.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary Pulse Ghana

The CEO of Fashion Connect Africa Victoria Micheals, who made the donation stated that Covid 19 is still hanging around and it is important for everyone to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary Pulse Ghana

Ms. Micheals in her keynote address said “FCA Garment Factory “will keep supporting the nation in the fight against Covid 19.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary Pulse Ghana

According to her, FCA Garment Factory and supporting factories have stitched 450,000 masks out of which 410,000 has been distributed from their 1 million face masks project since September 2020 with the support of their Partners American Chamber of Commerce, Dalex Finance, European Union in Ghana,Linfra Gh Limited, Soccabet, just to mention a few.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary
Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask to mark first anniversary Pulse Ghana

The Welfare secretary of Tema station, Mr. Kweku Ntiri, who received the nose masks on behalf of the people of Tema Station expressed his gratitude to FCA Garment Factory for considering people at the Lorry terminal and its environs and indicated the nose masks will go a long way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Awkward things that often happen when friends sleep with each other [Credit - Wizkid/Youtube]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

3 natural foods to improve vagina health

Lemon

Hookup sites: Here are 3 benefits of using these sites

Hookup sites: Here are 3 benefits of using these sites