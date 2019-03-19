The Spirit of Dubai Parfums by Nabeel unveiled their flagship fragrance Shumukh which is priced at $1.295 million in Dubai.

According to the ultra-luxury fragrance brand, Shumukh, which translates to “deserving the highest unites the art of jewellery and perfumery around seven core design elements”.

Shumukh is set with 3,571 diamonds (totalling 38.55 carats), topaz, pearls, 2479.26 grams of 18 karat gold and 5892.88 grams of pure silver which arguably makes it the worlds most expensive perfume.

