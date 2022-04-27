Vulvodynia: Here's how you are making your vagina depressed and what to do

Vulvodynia is defined as vulva pain that lasts three months or longer and is not caused by an infection, skin disorder, or any other medical issue.

It is described as pain found in one specific area of the vulva. It is often associated with a burning sensation post sexual intercourse, inserting a tampon, or prolonged sitting. The pain and irritation are so overpowering that it becomes almost impossible for women to think about sex, or even sit for long periods of time.

Here are some tips to tackle vulvodynia

Although antidepressants are used to manage the pain in such patients, there are some home remedies that can be followed to tackle the symptoms better:

Use cold compresses and gel packs

You can keep them directly on your external genital area. Trust us, it will relieve the pain in no time

Try Epsom salts

Sit in a comfortable lukewarm bath that has epsom salt or colloidal oatmeal for five to 10 minutes. You must do it at least two to three times a day.

Do not wear tight panties

The problem with wearing tight undergarments is that it restricts airflow to the genital area. Not many women know this but wearing tight panties increases the temperature and moisture down there, and can cause major irritation. Try sleeping without underwear at night.

Avoid scented tampons

Scented tampons can irritate your vulva, which is why it is important to switch to 100% cotton pads.

Do not put too much pressure on the vulva

This means you need to avoid activities like biking and horse riding.

Wash your vagina gently

If you scrub the area in a harsh way, then you are going to make your case worse. Just use plain water to gently clean your vulva, and pat the area dry. Apply a natural emollient, such as plain petroleum jelly that will act as a protective barrier.

Use lubricants