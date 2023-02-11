WDF announces Dr. Louisa as Global ambassador for world oral health day

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong, WOHD Ambassador for 2023," FDI World Dental Federation said in a statement. "This World Oral Health Day, let's encourage people to be mouth proud for a lifetime of smiles."

As part of her duties, the award-winning Ghanaian dental surgeon and entrepreneur will share her wealth of experience and knowledge on oral health and its related concerns to reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals, health systems, and economies everywhere. Additionally, she will use her expertise to create awareness and roll out exciting WOHD activities and initiatives to mark the occasion.

Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla is a dental surgeon based in Accra, Ghana, who practices at Charisma Dental Clinic in Accra and is a member of the Ghana Dental Association.

She has dedicated herself to public education in the field of oral health using her social media

platforms and other platforms such as television, radio, and medical outreaches. She currently holds the award for Most Outstanding Woman in Health at the 2021 GOWA Awards and Health Influencer of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Pulse Awards. She was first named FDI World Dental Federation Ambassador in 2022 for World Oral Health Day 22.