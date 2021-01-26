When you are trying to lose belly fat, it seems like it is the hardest thing to achieve!

Belly fat is a very common problem which is faced by many people, including men as well as women. Some people do not actually care about their fat bellies but, they don’t know that it is very dangerous!

Belly fat is not just bad to look at but it is also linked with various types of heart-related diseases as well as type 2 diabetes. So, it becomes important that you lose those unwanted kilos from your tummy!

You must have started following some type of diet to lose weight. You may also have joined the gym and are working out really hard to achieve the desired weight.

If you are not getting the results which you want then, there must be some changes that you need to make.

Here, we are providing 5 golden breakfast rules that will help you in reducing the belly fat faster in a safe way!

Decide the time

Breakfast provides energy to your body to start the day. If you want to lose belly fat, just eat within 1 hour after you wake up. This can help in speeding up the metabolism, which in turn, will reduce body fats.

Meal timings

Experts say that the time difference between breakfast and lunch should be about 5 to 6 hours and the overnight fast should be anywhere near 18 to 19 hours. This is the ideal timing of the meals to lose fat easily.

Take enough protein

Having a breakfast which is high in protein can help you lose weight faster. Eat Greek yoghurt or eggs every morning to feel full for longer.

Have enough fibre

Fibre will make you feel satiated for long hours, which will help in hunger management throughout the day and as a result, you will lose weight. Eat at least 8 grams of fibre each morning to lose belly fat easily.

Manage your portion size

It is said that you should have a heavy breakfast but how much calories you should have every morning? Nutritionists recommend having approximately 350 calories for breakfast every day!