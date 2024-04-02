ADVERTISEMENT
This is why your vagina smells like fish and here's how you can solve it

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever wondered why sometimes there's a fishy smell coming from the vagina? It's more common than you might think, and there's plenty to learn about why it happens and how to address it.

Let's break down on this subject with the aim of educating and enlightening, ensuring you're equipped with the knowledge to keep things fresh and healthy.

First off, it's crucial to understand that the vagina naturally has a mild scent that can change throughout the menstrual cycle.

However, a strong fishy odor, especially if accompanied by unusual discharge, could be a sign of something more.

This infamous smell is often related to bacterial vaginosis (BV), a condition where harmful bacteria outgrow the good ones, disrupting the natural balance. It's not an STI, but it's something to address sooner rather than later.

Several factors can throw off the vaginal flora, leading to BV. These include unbalanced pH levels due to douching, new sexual partners, or even just your period. It's a delicate ecosystem down there, and anything from hormonal changes to the soap you use can tip the scales.

Fear not, for there are straightforward ways to manage and prevent this fishy visitor. Here are a few:

  • Maintain balance: Skip the douches and scented products. They do more harm than good. Stick to water or mild, unscented soap for external cleaning only.
  • Wear breathable underwear: Cotton is king. It allows your skin to breathe, reducing moisture that can encourage bacterial growth.
  • Safe sex practices: Using condoms can help maintain your vaginal flora's balance, especially with new or multiple partners.
  • Seek medical advice: If you suspect BV, a healthcare provider can prescribe antibiotics to clear it up. Don't self-diagnose; get a professional opinion.

Wrapping it up, a fishy smell down there is often a sign your body is out of balance, specifically regarding bacterial vaginosis. It's nothing to be embarrassed about but rather a cue to take care of your health.

By understanding the causes and embracing simple preventive measures, you can maintain your vaginal health and say goodbye to unwelcome odors. When in doubt, always turn to a healthcare professional. Your body, your health, your empowerment!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

Here's why your vagina smells like fish[Businessinsider]

