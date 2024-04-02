This is why your vagina smells like fish and here's how you can solve it

The science behind the scent

First off, it's crucial to understand that the vagina naturally has a mild scent that can change throughout the menstrual cycle.

However, a strong fishy odor, especially if accompanied by unusual discharge, could be a sign of something more.

This infamous smell is often related to bacterial vaginosis (BV), a condition where harmful bacteria outgrow the good ones, disrupting the natural balance. It's not an STI, but it's something to address sooner rather than later.

Triggers to watch out

Several factors can throw off the vaginal flora, leading to BV. These include unbalanced pH levels due to douching, new sexual partners, or even just your period. It's a delicate ecosystem down there, and anything from hormonal changes to the soap you use can tip the scales.

Solutions at hand

Fear not, for there are straightforward ways to manage and prevent this fishy visitor. Here are a few:

Maintain balance: Skip the douches and scented products. They do more harm than good. Stick to water or mild, unscented soap for external cleaning only.

Wear breathable underwear: Cotton is king. It allows your skin to breathe, reducing moisture that can encourage bacterial growth.

Safe sex practices: Using condoms can help maintain your vaginal flora's balance, especially with new or multiple partners.

Seek medical advice: If you suspect BV, a healthcare provider can prescribe antibiotics to clear it up. Don't self-diagnose; get a professional opinion.

Wrapping it up, a fishy smell down there is often a sign your body is out of balance, specifically regarding bacterial vaginosis. It's nothing to be embarrassed about but rather a cue to take care of your health.