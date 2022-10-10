World Mental Health Day: 4 signs it's time to see a therapist

Effective therapy can be extremely worthwhile for many—and critically necessary for some. The brain, after all, is an organ and, like other organs, requires some qualified medical attention. Therapy can help you manage life’s varied challenges and live a more fulfilled life.

One of the primary goals of therapy is to address the problem or problems that are overwhelming to a person. These do not always have to be major traumatic experiences.

Opening up is tough, and it may not come easily, especially when just getting to know your therapist. To help assist you with opening up, some therapists may give you an assessment to take to better understand you and your needs as their patient and help create a plan for future sessions.

If you experience any of the following emotions or feelings to the extent that they interfere with life, therapy may help you reduce their effects. Find the lists below:

Overwhelmed

You might feel like you have too many things to do or too many issues to cope with. You might feel like you can’t rest or even breathe. Stress and being overwhelmed can lead to serious physical health concerns.

Fatigue

This physical symptom often results from or accompanies mental health issues. It can indicate depression. Fatigue can cause you to sleep more than usual or have trouble getting out of bed in the morning.

Anxious or intrusive thoughts

It’s normal to worry about things from time to time, but when worry takes up a significant part of your day or causes physical symptoms, therapy can help you deal with it.

Relationships issues

This doesn’t just mean your love life. Tell your therapist about all your relationships, whether that’s your partner, your family, or your friends.

Relationships are important to your mental health, and they play an important role in affecting your mood and feelings on a day-to-day basis.

So, if you’ve been avoiding your mom’s calls, even though you love her, let your therapist know, and maybe you two can explore why you’re avoiding her.