6 body organs you can donate while still alive

Here are some organs and tissues that can be donated while the donor is still alive:

1. Kidney: The most common organ donated by living individuals. People can live with just one healthy kidney, and a living kidney donation can significantly improve the quality of life for someone with kidney failure.

2. Liver: A portion of the liver can be donated, as the liver has the ability to regenerate. Both the donor and the recipient's livers will grow back to near-normal size within a few weeks.

3. Lung: In some cases, a lobe of a lung can be donated. This is a less common type of living organ donation and is usually done between family members.

4. Pancreas: Islet cells from the pancreas can be transplanted to help treat diabetes. While it's less common than kidney or liver donation, it is still a viable option in some cases.

5. Intestine: A segment of the small intestine can be donated, although this is a complex and rare procedure usually reserved for specific medical conditions.

6. Bone marrow and stem cells: These can be donated to treat various blood disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and certain genetic diseases.

Donation is typically done through a process called apheresis.

It's important to note that living organ donation involves careful medical and psychological evaluations to ensure the safety and well-being of both the donor and the recipient.

Additionally, the decision to donate should be made voluntarily, without any coercion.