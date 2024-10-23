Brands W.A. launches in Ghana at Achimota Mall with affordable luxury

On Sunday, October 20th, 2024, Brands W.A, authorized retailers for Fossil, Skagen, Diesel, Michael Kors and Armani Exchange officially launched its luxury accessory store at Achimota Mall in Accra, marking a significant step in bringing affordable luxury to Ghanaian shoppers. The event hosted by media personality, Essifua was attended by several guests including influencers Cookie, Samira, Ellen and media outlets, Pulse Ghana and Blac Volta, and set a stage for style and elegance.

Guests were treated to complimentary champagne as they mingled and explored the store's elegant collection of luxury jewelry, wrist watches and accessories while enjoying music from a live DJ set. The store’s General Manager, Mr. Kingsley, shared his excitement about the launch, emphasizing the importance of affordable luxury. “Our goal with Brands W.A. is to make luxury accessible to everyone. This launch is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, elegant pieces at prices that cater to every customer,” Mr. Kingsley stated.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by Mr. Kingsley Bassey general manager and Ms. Joy Damilola Agorda, store manager was met with enthusiastic applause and excitement officially welcoming the store to the Achimota retail center.

Mr. Kingsley added, "This launch is more than just a store opening—it's about creating an exceptional experience where Ghanaians can indulge in luxury while feeling that it’s within reach and their pockets. Another aspect of this launch we are proud to highlight is the convenience our customers get when they shop with us. They can just order from their homes and we will personally deliver to them. We want to build a space where our customers can connect with timeless pieces and feel special every time they shop or leave the house.”

During the event, Mr Kingsley personally showcased the exquisite wrist watch collection of Michael Kors to the guests. He passionately explained the intricate details and craftsmanship behind each piece, highlighting the unique qualities that set Brands W.A. apart. Guests had the opportunity to try on the luxurious wrist watch, experiencing firsthand the elegance and sophistication of each collection.

The launch not only highlighted the store’s exquisite offerings but also created an engaging environment for attendees to discover affordable luxury at Brands W.A.

With a successful grand opening, Brands W.A. is set to become the go-to destination for luxury jewelry, wrist watches and accessories in Ghana. They are offering a 10% discount for anyone who shops from now to the 31st October.