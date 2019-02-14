First day at work can be a daunting experience especially if you’re not familiar with the work lingos that would be thrown around by your colleagues.

On your first day, you’re trying to prove your competence and at the same time trying to understand the office culture, trust me, you’ll definitely have a lot to handle.

However, you won’t have to struggle with office and work terms if you’re reading this.

Here are 15 work lingos you need to understand before you get a job.

1. Sync-up

This means being on the same page about something. Sharing a piece of information and talking about a subject and making sure everyone understands what the discussion is all about.

2. Calendar invite

When you receive a calendar invite, it basically means someone creates an event on google calendar and want you to know about it.

3. Benefits

These are compensations outside your salary and they include, retirement plans, sick leave, insurance, loan and other stuff the employers might have to offer.

4. KPI

KPI is an acronym for Key Performance Indicator. It is a type of measurement used to evaluate organization’s or employees’ performance.

5. COB

This simply refers to Close of Business. In other workplace, they might call it EOB, End of Business.

6. Delegation

To give someone a task or a specific part of a task to handle. Your boss will always delegate work to you or ask you to delegate tasks to others.

7. Bandwidth

Bandwidth refers to the transmission capacity of a computer network, but in a workplace, it refers to your ability to handle a task or assignment at within a fixed period of time. You can say ‘’I don’t have the bandwidth to handle this task right now’’.

8. Performance Review

This is basically a recap with your superior on how you’ve performed in your role in a certain period of time. Your performance review often determines your promotion or salary increase.

9. Self Assessment

This refers to evaluation of oneself or one's actions, attitudes, or performance.

10. Collaboration

The process of working with someone to produce something

11. Workload

This refers to the amount of work that a person or organization has to do

12. Leverage

This means influence or power over something.

13. Cc and Bcc

"Cc" stands for "Carbon Copy," while "Bcc" stands for "Blind Carbon Copy." A carbon copy message is an e-mail that is copied to one or more recipients. Both the main recipient and the Cc'd recipients can see all the addresses the message was sent to. However, when a message is blind carbon copied, neither the main recipient nor the Bcc'd recipient can see the addresses in the "Bcc:" field.

14. Heads up

This is a warning that something is going to happen, usually so that you can prepare for it.

15. Brainstorm

Brainstorm is a spontaneous group discussion to produce ideas and ways of solving problems.