For many job seeking graduates, job boards like Jobberman might be the first platform that readily comes to mind when it comes to job search, but there are many other options you can consider when you’re looking for a job.

Try these five alternatives to job boards when you’re job searching.

1. Sign up to a recruitment agency

A recruitment agency like Work Force signs you up to a recruitment consultant who acts like a middle man between candidates that are looking for jobs and employers that are looking for staff.

This platform registers your details and credentials on their database; keep an eye out for any job role that matches your details and then send your CV to the employer to organize an interview with you. If you are successful you get the job.

2. Use LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a social media network for professionals that allows you to search for jobs and advertise your skills, academic history as well as work experience to potential employers.

LinkedIn allows you to search for jobs in two ways. You can search for jobs on the platform by narrowing down your search to job titles and locations of your choice. You can also get the job you want when recruiters post job vacancies on the site.

3. Talk to your mentor or career advisor

If you have a mentor who guides and counsels you on career development, don’t ever be shy to speak to him/her about your joblessness. Your career mentor probably has some network of professionals and companies he can refer you to.

4. Search online

This is the simplest step you can take towards your job search. A simple Google search is an effective way to look for jobs these days. By typing the job role you are looking for in the search engine, you can get a list of recruitment websites and companies job postings that fits your job title.

5. Reach out to your connections

This is where networking is very important. If you have a list of professionals in your network, you can reach out to them. Also, by following companies and hiring managers on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, you might be the first to know about a job opening in their organizations.