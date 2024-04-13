ADVERTISEMENT
Championrolie: Innovator, influencer, and advocate for change

Championrolie, a multifaceted talent and a rising star in the world of brand influence, secured a coveted opportunity as a brand influencer for the Tecno Camon30 series.

Invited to the exclusive launch event, Championrolie experienced the latest smartphone innovation firsthand. From testing its cutting-edge camera features to exploring the device's advanced capabilities, he offered valuable insights that highlighted the Camon30 series as a top choice for tech.

Techno's commitment to sleek design and advanced technology continues to push the boundaries of smartphone excellence.

Championrolie’s influence extends beyond the world of tech and style. As a dancer and a member of the esteemed DWP Academy, he brings his passion for movement to audiences worldwide. He is also the founder of the Championroliefoundation, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting street children and providing them with opportunities for a brighter future. Through outreach events, Championroliefoundation makes a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged children.

Recently, the foundation held its second outreach event, Free Medical Health Screening, where over 700 children received medical and dental screenings in partnership with Pepsodent Ghana and Canvic Records. The event also provided meals and a gaming experience for the kids, ensuring a successful day of support and enjoyment.

Looking ahead, Championroliefoundation is preparing for its third outreach event, Clothe-A-Child: Change a Life, set to take place in June. This initiative aims to provide clothing to 1,000 children while hosting a fun-filled day with games and activities.

Championrolie at the launch of Tecno’s Camon 30 Series
Championrolie at the launch of Tecno's Camon 30 Series

Championrolie’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through in his founding of CRDC, an online dance studio offering classes to students worldwide, from beginners to pros. His dedication to his craft has taken him on an East Africa tour, with plans to travel and teach in more countries in the future.

As he continues to build his career and work with diverse brands, Championrolie’s impact extends far beyond the dance floor.

His commitment to creating positive change and sharing his talents with the world positions him as an influential figure across multiple industries.

