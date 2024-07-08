Luxury Dior handbag sells for $2,780 despite production cost of just $57

The Italian luxury giants were reported as paying just a small amount to produce the high-end handbags that retail for thousands of dollars.

According to a report by Business Insider, the revelations have come to the fore during an investigation into the alleged exploitation of workers by a Chinese-owned leather bag supplier of luxury brand Dior.

The investigation also reported that another luxury bag producer, Armani produces a bag at a cost of around $99, but retails it for $1,900.

Workers reportedly faced poor conditions, long hours, and a lack of safety measures, including sleeping on-site to produce bags non-stop, with electricity data confirming work on nights and holidays.

Dior, which is owned by LVMH, has been under investigation by authorities in Italy, who looked into the working conditions at some of the company’s factories that craft Dior handbags.

Italian police raided some of LVMH’s Dior suppliers, uncovering that these practices were part of a broader issue involving the outsourcing of luxury manufacturing to Chinese-owned firms that exploit workers.

Dior is famous for its high-end merchandise such as handbags, apparel, jewellery and other accessories, which often come with price tags that are over $1,000.