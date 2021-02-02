This quarter’s issue is dedicated to young people with stories for and about them. It features young and influential trailblazers whose talents include starting and leading movements, curating experiences, building networks, driving progress, to name a few. Those featured include Jessica Poku (Country Head for Uber Ghana), Emmanuel Osei Ntim (General Manager, FON Packaging Ventures), Jake Obeng-Bediako (Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana), Violet Awo Amoabeng (CEO, Skin Gourmet), Mawuli Gavor (Actor/Producer), Theodore Ohene-Botchway (CTO, SAYeTECH) and Yanfo Hackman (CEO, Social Ghana).

Editor of the magazine, Albert Chris Soboh, in his letter stated, “This narrative of finding places for ourselves, within a miasma of social, financial and sometimes familial pressure, alongside the ennui of being unsure of who we are and what we’re supposed to do, is a very popular motif among young people today. It’s made worse in a continent like ours where government policies aren’t youth driven.” He furthered stated that despite all the challenges, he’s inspired to keep seeing young people rise to the top.

The magazine has ignited an idea of change and started the discussion on what it’s like to be a young person growing in this country. It’s impressive to see magazines like these reinventing and growing the idea of creativity to telling relevant and daily stories.

The magazine is selling in all the leading shops in Accra; Ernest chemist shops, Airport shell, to name a few.

For more information, visit their website: www.emyafrica.com or visit their socials: @emyafrica on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.