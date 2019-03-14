According to Prince Mackay – the founder of the award scheme – the tickets are out in some outlets across Accra and can be purchased on mobile devices as well.

The regular tickets go for just GHC50.00 and VVIP for GHC100.00.

To purchase the ticket via mobile device(s), dial *714*5*4# on all networks and follow the prompts to complete the process.

You can also purchase your tickets at Airport Shell, Koala, Baatsona Total, Silverbird (Accra Mall), Star FM and Peace FM or contact 0243332726 for more.

This year’s event slated for Saturday, March 30, at Action Dome on the Spintex Road promises exciting moments and performances from top-notch gospel musicians across Africa.

Legendary Elder Mireku (Ghana), Cwesi Oteng (Ghana), Eben (Nigeria), Joe Mettle (Ghana), Tim Godfrey (Nigeria), Sammie Okposo (Nigeria), Patience Nyarko (Ghana), Guardian Angel (Kenya) and Mercy Chinwo are among the top performers billed to thrill fans.

Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) is an award event that recognises and celebrates talents and hardworking gospel acts across Africa.

Africa Gospel Group Incorporated based in the United States and its partners in Africa – organisers of AGAFEST – find it very imperative that we celebrate and acknowledge the excellence of gospel talents.

AGAFEST is to create the platform for gospel players to be suitably rewarded for their labour of love for the Kingdom of God.

It’s to reward integrity, hard work and excellence of gospel act, also driving towards soul winning and empowering Christians to proclaim the gospel globally.