Accra Mall launches pop-up store for 2020 fashion fund winner, Edzordzinam Agrosah

The store, which is going to be launched on Thursday, April 6, 2023 will remain open for a month at the Accra Mall.

Edzordzinam Agrosah, was adjudged the winner of the second edition of the Fashion Fund in a keenly contested competition organized by Accra Mall Limited in 2020. Her winning package included a one-month pop-up store at Accra Mall, US$ 3000 cash prize and many more souvenirs.

“The Fund is a strategy to raise passionate and talented fashion designers to understand the entrepreneurship aspect of fashion. Due to the lockdown in 2020, Edzordzinam was not able to open her pop-up store; she will finally get the chance to display her amazing collection to the public this year”, the Marketing Manager of Accra Mall Limited, Anthony Asamoah explained.

The autodidactic Edzordzinam, has always loved fashion and has been sewing since she was a teenager. After graduating from the University for Development Studies, she finally decided to pursue Fashion Design full time during her national service.

BLOOM by EDZI is the ready-to-wear line while EDZI.WOMAN is the bespoke line. Edzordzinam said winning the Fashion Fund opened her up to much needed opportunities and improved her business presentation skills.

She advised prospective applicants to fully immerse themselves in the process to fully benefit from this amazing opportunity.