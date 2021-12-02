RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

All the major events happening in Accra this December

Berlinda Entsie

Plan your month with our December 2021 events calendar of the best activities, including holiday festivals and our favourite concerts

December is a festive season, hence you can have all the fun you want.

After what seemed like never endless stressful months, the holidays are here for real and they’ve taken over our December events calendar.

Ghana has become the favourite December destination of the world, and this year is no different. There are hundreds of shows lined up but we have highlighted all the major programs going on in the capital Accra.

If you’re sticking around town this year and feeling a little lonely, maybe consider embracing it with some me-time one of these secluded getaways. Whatever your plans are—even if you’re feeling like a bit of a grinch—you’ll find plenty of activities to take advantage of in our December events calendar.

Find the list below:

  1. Live With Mona - 2nd - Coco Vanilla (Adjirigano)
  2. MTN Music Festival - 3rd - Grand Arena 
  3. Akpe Experience - 3rd - UPSA Auditorium 
  4. Rythmz On Runway - 4th - Grand Arena
  5. The Jollof Festival- 4th - El Wak Stadium 
  6. Made in Taadi - 4th - +233 Jazz Bar &Grill
  7. The Freedom Xperience Concert (Shatta Wale & Medikal) - 10th - D’effizy Mall 
  8. Accra Fashion Week - 9th-12th - Memory Art Lane 
  9. Island Concert - 10th - Tortuga Island (Osu) 
  10. Turn On Deck - 10th - Oliver Twist 
  11. Just A Voice Concert - 10th - Gold Coast Bar 
  12. Sell It With Fun - 11th - Efua Sutherland Park 
  13. Popular But Broke - 11th - National Theatre 
  14. Jollof Festival - 11th - City Galleria
  15. The Buzz Trade Show - 11th - Impact Hub (Osu) 
  16. Benz Party-11th-12th December (Greens Lounge)
  17. GT Bank Concert - 17th - Accra Sports Stadium 
  18. The Bar Concert - 18th - Coco Vanilla(Adjirigano) 
  19. The One Concert (Jupita) - 18th - Fantasy Dome 
  20. Beer and Barbecue Party - 18th - Old Kingsway Building 
  21. Harbor City Concert-18th Dec 2021(Tema Community 2 Police Station)
  22. The Trinity Show - 18th - Flip Bar 
  23. Unleashed - 18th - Grand Arena 
  24. The Live Experience With Gyakie - 19th - La Palm Royal Beach Hotel 
  25. Amapiano Festival - 19th - Garage 
  26. Manifestives - 19th - Bukom Boxing Arena
  27. Crusade (La Meme Gang) - 20th - Enclave Garden 
  28. Bhim Concert - 21st - Grand Arena 
  29. Touchdown (The Welcome Party) - 22nd - Luxe Lounge and Garden (AnC Mall) 
  30. Golden Hour - 23rd - Suncity Apartment 
  31. Romanus Incomplete - 23rd - National Theatre 
  32. Samini Xperience Concert - 24th - Grand Arena 
  33. Promiseland (King Promise) - 24th - La Palm Royal Beach Hotel
  34. The Citi’uation - 24th - Venue to be announced 
  35. Tribvl Jungle Fever - 24th - Legon Botanical Gardens 
  36. The Hiplife Party - 25th - +233 Jazz Bar & Grill
  37. Rapperholic Concert - 25th - Grand Arena
  38. Freedom Concert - 25th - Accra Sports Stadium 
  39. Gold Coast Carnival - 26th - Wakanda Beach Resort (Kokrobite) 
  40. Little Havana - 26th - Little Acre (Aburi) 
  41. Wildaland Festival - 26th to 27th - Shai Forest Reserve 
  42. Afrochella Festival - 28th - El Wak Stadium 
  43. R2Bees and Friends - 29th - La Palm Royal Beach 
  44. African Fashion Nightout - 30th - Octagon 
  45. Amafest Ghana - 30th - Untamed Empire
  46. DLT Brunch - 30th - Bloombar

