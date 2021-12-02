December is a festive season, hence you can have all the fun you want.
All the major events happening in Accra this December
Plan your month with our December 2021 events calendar of the best activities, including holiday festivals and our favourite concerts
After what seemed like never endless stressful months, the holidays are here for real and they’ve taken over our December events calendar.
Ghana has become the favourite December destination of the world, and this year is no different. There are hundreds of shows lined up but we have highlighted all the major programs going on in the capital Accra.
If you’re sticking around town this year and feeling a little lonely, maybe consider embracing it with some me-time one of these secluded getaways. Whatever your plans are—even if you’re feeling like a bit of a grinch—you’ll find plenty of activities to take advantage of in our December events calendar.
Find the list below:
- Live With Mona - 2nd - Coco Vanilla (Adjirigano)
- MTN Music Festival - 3rd - Grand Arena
- Akpe Experience - 3rd - UPSA Auditorium
- Rythmz On Runway - 4th - Grand Arena
- The Jollof Festival- 4th - El Wak Stadium
- Made in Taadi - 4th - +233 Jazz Bar &Grill
- The Freedom Xperience Concert (Shatta Wale & Medikal) - 10th - D’effizy Mall
- Accra Fashion Week - 9th-12th - Memory Art Lane
- Island Concert - 10th - Tortuga Island (Osu)
- Turn On Deck - 10th - Oliver Twist
- Just A Voice Concert - 10th - Gold Coast Bar
- Sell It With Fun - 11th - Efua Sutherland Park
- Popular But Broke - 11th - National Theatre
- Jollof Festival - 11th - City Galleria
- The Buzz Trade Show - 11th - Impact Hub (Osu)
- Benz Party-11th-12th December (Greens Lounge)
- GT Bank Concert - 17th - Accra Sports Stadium
- The Bar Concert - 18th - Coco Vanilla(Adjirigano)
- The One Concert (Jupita) - 18th - Fantasy Dome
- Beer and Barbecue Party - 18th - Old Kingsway Building
- Harbor City Concert-18th Dec 2021(Tema Community 2 Police Station)
- The Trinity Show - 18th - Flip Bar
- Unleashed - 18th - Grand Arena
- The Live Experience With Gyakie - 19th - La Palm Royal Beach Hotel
- Amapiano Festival - 19th - Garage
- Manifestives - 19th - Bukom Boxing Arena
- Crusade (La Meme Gang) - 20th - Enclave Garden
- Bhim Concert - 21st - Grand Arena
- Touchdown (The Welcome Party) - 22nd - Luxe Lounge and Garden (AnC Mall)
- Golden Hour - 23rd - Suncity Apartment
- Romanus Incomplete - 23rd - National Theatre
- Samini Xperience Concert - 24th - Grand Arena
- Promiseland (King Promise) - 24th - La Palm Royal Beach Hotel
- The Citi’uation - 24th - Venue to be announced
- Tribvl Jungle Fever - 24th - Legon Botanical Gardens
- The Hiplife Party - 25th - +233 Jazz Bar & Grill
- Rapperholic Concert - 25th - Grand Arena
- Freedom Concert - 25th - Accra Sports Stadium
- Gold Coast Carnival - 26th - Wakanda Beach Resort (Kokrobite)
- Little Havana - 26th - Little Acre (Aburi)
- Wildaland Festival - 26th to 27th - Shai Forest Reserve
- Afrochella Festival - 28th - El Wak Stadium
- R2Bees and Friends - 29th - La Palm Royal Beach
- African Fashion Nightout - 30th - Octagon
- Amafest Ghana - 30th - Untamed Empire
- DLT Brunch - 30th - Bloombar
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh