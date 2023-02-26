ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

American actor Sherly Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis-made gown for NAACP awards

Reymond Awusei Johnson

American actress and singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ, stuns in a creative Ghanaian piece sold abroad.

Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis gown
Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis gown

The Deen Jones character in Dreamgirls was spotted wearing a glamorous steadily crafted custom-made gown Kente by renowned Ghanaian designer Pistis at the NAACP awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The actress and activist ravishingly stunned in the gold piece with a melanin glow confidently rocking Ghana's rich Kente in style.

As a satisfied client, in a tweet shared her admiration and gratitude to the creative designer for bringing to life her gorgeous look.

"How proud and happy we are to introduce you to Pistis Ghana Limited. The husband and wife team of Kabutey and Sumaiya spent 1000 hours constructing this gown of beaded royal Kente cloth for me @naacpimageaward, Their website is http://pistisghana.com and

Instagram- @pistisgh"

PISTIS is a Ghanaian-based fashion house headquartered in Accra. The company currently stands at the frontline of the fast-growing African fashion industry while making major strides in the international markets.

There is always a name to remember for any occasion should the creative hands of Pistis needle their golden touch through the hems.

Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis gown
Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis gown Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Birthday photos of Kwadwo Safo stir social media

Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis gown

American actor Sherly Lee Ralph stuns in Pistis-made gown for NAACP awards

Jameson Connects 2023: 6 reasons to attend the ultimate celebration of freedom and creativity

Jameson Connects 2023: 6 reasons to attend the ultimate celebration of freedom and creativity