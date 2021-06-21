Beautiful photos from Nana Aba Anamoah’s lavish birthday party

To mark her big day, the broadcaster cum fashion icon threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country. She took to Instagram to share videos and shots from her lavish birthday celebration. It was a star-studded affair with celebrity friends in attendance, including personalities from the media space and entertainment industry.

For her birthday look, of course, the birthday girl dressed to impress. She pulled out all the sartorial stops in a black shirt matched with denim. It was a look so perfect for the occasion and you’ve got to admire Nana Aba's dedication to glamour, especially after she finished things off with the flawless makeup and stunning hairstyle.