Beautiful photos from Nana Aba Anamoah’s lavish birthday party

It was her birthday but Nana Aba Anamoah’s look is something we can't forget.

Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday photos
Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday photos Pulse Ghana

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah turned a year older last weekend and she celebrated her birthday like a star. She started the birthday celebration with a photoshoot.

To mark her big day, the broadcaster cum fashion icon threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country. She took to Instagram to share videos and shots from her lavish birthday celebration. It was a star-studded affair with celebrity friends in attendance, including personalities from the media space and entertainment industry.

The event took place at an intimate location complete with balloons, opulent floral light decorations to add to the party’s ambience.

For her birthday look, of course, the birthday girl dressed to impress. She pulled out all the sartorial stops in a black shirt matched with denim. It was a look so perfect for the occasion and you’ve got to admire Nana Aba's dedication to glamour, especially after she finished things off with the flawless makeup and stunning hairstyle.

Check photos below:

