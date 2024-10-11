Berla Mundi's B.You Conference ignites hope in young women at second edition

“I always say this is my calling,” Berla explained during her opening address. “I didn’t just wake up and decide to organise this. One morning, I heard a voice tell me that this was how I was meant to give back for all the blessings I’ve received in my career. I want to use my voice to impact the lives of young women, to show them that they can also achieve their dreams.” Her words resonated strongly with the audience, setting the tone for a day of empowerment and learning.

Pulse Ghana

The conference boasted an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers from diverse fields, each eager to share insights and strategies with the young women in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the standout speakers, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, Founder and CEO of L’AINE HR and Co-Founder of Legacy Girls School, delivered a powerful talk on leadership, human resources, and overcoming societal expectations.

“As women, we often let society put us into boxes—by a certain age, you should be married, have children, and have finished school. But what if you don’t meet that timeline? You panic. My advice: don’t let society’s timelines box you in. Ask yourself, ‘What do I truly want?’ and pursue it boldly. Fulfilment lies in following your own path,” she urged, a message that strongly resonated with the audience.

Pulse Ghana

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, a leading Tech Executive and Board Member of the Central Bank of Ghana, also took to the stage to discuss resilience and self-authenticity in male-dominated fields. She emphasised the need for women to stand firm in their authenticity.

“Be true to yourself. Set your own goals and don’t compare yourself to others. Women need to stop playing small and demand their rightful seat at the table,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela’s career success in the tech and finance sectors served as an inspiring example of breaking barriers and claiming space in traditionally male domains.

Entrepreneur and Business Strategist Gwen Addo provided attendees with practical tools on entrepreneurship and personal branding.

“If you want to sell your brand, speak the problem language of your audience. People care about their own success. When they see that your brand aligns with their needs, they will engage with you. It’s not about you—it’s about them,” she advised, offering a clear strategy for aspiring entrepreneurs on how to connect effectively with their target audience and grow their businesses.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The day also featured an enlightening panel discussion that included voices such as Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson, Founder of Big Samps Market, Dr. Louisa Setekle, Public Health Specialist and Entrepreneur, and Norvisi Sokpe, Creator of Vision with V Journal. They shared inspiring stories of perseverance, the power of vision, and the importance of building supportive communities to aid women’s growth.

Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh, Physician and Executive Lead at Health Avail, also took the stage to address the critical issue of breast cancer awareness, urging the audience to prioritise their health.

“Our health is our wealth. We cannot pursue our dreams if we are not well. Be proactive about your health, and don’t ignore any warning signs. Early detection is vital,” she cautioned.

In addition to the thought-provoking speeches, attendees were treated to an electrifying performance by the twin musicians Lali and Lola, who kept the energy high and brought the event to a memorable close.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of the B.You Conference has once again proved to be a transformative event, inspiring a new generation of young women to dream big, pursue their passions, and navigate their careers with confidence. Berla Mundi’s vision of creating a platform where women can learn, connect, and thrive is truly making a lasting impact, one young woman at a time.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana