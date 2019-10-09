He was nominated in the ‘Best DJ of the Year’ category at the Ghana Music and Arts Awards Europe, ‘Best Event DJ’ at Ghana Event Industry Conference Awards and ‘Best Mobile DJ’ category in the Ghana DJ Awards.

His nominations follow an impressive contribution as DJ who has carved a niche for himself as a music mixing machine.

DJ Loft apart from his selections on YFM's RyseNShyne also spins at Champs Sports Bar.

DJ LOFT also known as ‘The Dangerous DJ’ is a DJ who always exceeds his audience expectations, DJ Loft’s style can be described as versatile and fast paced.

His clever ability to mix music and constantly present to his audience whether large or small with addictive sounds creates the perfect atmosphere you want to find yourself in.