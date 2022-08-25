Dr Thomas Mensah, Dentaa Amoateng, Anne-Sophie, 9 mind-blowing speakers share ideas at TEDxSpintex hosted by Hyperlink Africa

Speakers shared light on topics around innovations, empowerment, finance, filmmaking and a lot more. We had Anthony Dzamefe speak on ‘Time management’, Moses B.Arthur on ‘The 7 Universal Currencies of the world’, Lady Dentaa Amoateng sharing thoughts on ‘The perception of the Ghanaian residents and the diaspora’, Noel Nii Nortei Narkutelling us the ‘Dreams of a young screenwriter from Ghana’.

H.E Anne-Sophie Avé enlightened us on her quest to ‘changing the face of diplomacy’, Kobby Andah share ideas on ‘the Money Mindset’, Dr. Thomas Mensah empowered the next generation on ‘The right stuff comes in black too’ and Kobby Kyei shared‘what does positive content means’ as a blogger.

In addition, Grace Quarshie shared thoughts on ‘Growing beyond limitations’, Roberta Annan educated us on ‘the future of Fashion in Africa’ and Kuukua Eshun share amazing experience on ‘Hopelessness to Hope’. The event had a panel discussion another stage with panelists sharing thoughts on ‘Mental Health and Family Life’.

At dawn, participants could not believe the event had to end so quickly. The Hyperlink Africa team expressed gratitude to the participants and partners for staying through the night.