When the entire auditorium of the National Theatre reverberates with applauds, the reason is usually that a great show has been witnessed by patrons. On Thursday, February 20, 2020, though, what patrons witnessed was more than just a great show.

There were applauds; there was the constant mention of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s name; and there was the immortalisation of Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah. With a clear hour to the start of the show, persons had already started queuing.

Ebo Whyte immortalises Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah with play titled ‘Final Warning’

And when the show eventually started, everything just seamlessly fell into place. The lights were on point, the singing was melodious, the dance moves were endearing, while the acting itself was impeccable.

“Final Warning” is a stage play by Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions which tells the life story of the Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Sam Korankye Ankrah.

The play is a theatrical adaptation of the true-life story of the renowned man of God – from his childhood through to his current status.

The various scenes the theatre delves into the formative years of Sam Korankye Ankrah, how he got his calling from God and the intriguing story of how he met his wife, Rita.

Did you know that Sam Korankye Ankrah was once a pompous preacher who never listened to what anyone said?

Did you also know that his wife, Rita, was once the woman he never wanted to see or even get close to?

Also, did you know that the Apostle General came from a poor family and that his mother was forced to marry his father?

And did you know that God had to give him a “Final Warning” before he finally decided to set up the Royalhouse Chapel?

These and many more have been captured in the epic stage play titled “Final Warning”.

“I haven’t cried in my life for a long time but tonight I cried. Ebo Whyte captured it explicitly perfectly,” the Apostle General said following Thursday’s premiere.

This stage play is meant to honour Sam Korankye Ankrah as he marks his 60th birthday but, more than just that, this is a special play which has immortalised the man of God.

The public viewing of “Final Warning” will be opened on February 29 as well as March 1, 6, 7 and 8.

Tickets are going out for just GHc80.

