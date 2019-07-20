Eyram triumphed over Ada Atayobor making her the winner of the car through public voting.

The grand finale which came off on the 19th of July 2019 at the Accra Mall Food Court brought together fans, friends and families of the two finalists Ada Atayobor and Gifty Eyram Holyfa as well as numerous LIWTR enthusiasts.

Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance Group, in his statement said the aim of the competition was to test the endurance levels of competitors and reward the overall winner with a brand new car.

According to Mr Boateng, GMA Group seeks to entertain and engage viewers and listeners with innovative entertainment programmes all year round and this reality show is just one of the many programmes.

He further narrated how the 2019 edition of LIWTR started.

“On June 7th 2019, five strangers entered the Renault Duster SUV. Along the way, three (3) contestants have been evicted. It has been a total of 42 days for the two ladies and I believe it has been a great journey,” he said.

“The ‘Live Inside and Win the Ride’ reality show has taught contestants survival tactics, has tested their endurance levels and also boosted their tolerance levels,” Mr Boateng added.

He commended sponsors for their support.

‘’To our sponsors, Premium Motors (Distributors of Renault), Accra Mall, Telefonika, Pizza Inn, Yah, the Mall Pharmacy, Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn, Equator Mobile Phones, Ghanaweb, Omega Securities, Waakye guy guy, Total Clinic, Le Banzini Restaurant and Jumia Party we are very grateful to you for believing and investing in this concept,’’ he continued.

Speaking on the sidelines of the finale event held at the Accra Mall Food Court, the overall winner Eyram Holyfa thanked all the people who voted for her.

''I am grateful for all the people who supported me, especially my family. I promised my mother I will win this car for her and I did it. Having the car will make it easier for me to do my rounds as I continue with my brand influencing work. Thank you all for voting for me,'' she said.

The concept of LIWTR competition by GMA Group, owners of YFM, Happy FM and e. TV Ghana, is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds across the country to endure sitting together in a car.

During that period, contestants are evicted till there is one person left. The ‘last man standing’ wins the car.