This year’s edition, held at the Tang Palace in Accra, was themed “Full participation amongst persons with disability to access progress”.

Gender & Social Protection Minister, Star Ghana and others honoured at Ghana Disability Excellence Award

According to the Executive Director of GDEA, Ivan Banns, the initiatve serves to promote the dignity of persons living with disability and underscore a benchmark for excellence. He further indicated that there is much to worry about as far as society continues to marginalize the physically-impaired. The seasoned entrepreneur and advocate for PWD also noted with concern that such exclusion has plunged the disabled- who form about 10% of Ghana’s population- into a life cycle of poverty; because they are perceived as a burden to the society.

To this end, several awards were honored to various corporate organisations and individuals who represent the voice and goodwill of Persons With Disability. The Standard Chartered Bank grabbed Excellence in Employment Opportunity award, while Excellence in Education went to Star Ghana Limited; Excellence in Innovation and Technology was awarded to Derrick Omari of Tech Era, Alice Ayitey of GHOne Tv received the Disability Media Advocate, and Disability Reporting Station award went to GHOne Tv.

Government officials were not left out of the GDEA’s phenomenal gesture as they have succeeded in pushing for inclusion of the disabled, providing platforms for their social participation and helping implement laws that could turn their lives around. Among these distinguished personalities include the Hon. Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison and Member of Parliament for Krachi Nchumuru, John Majisi.

In addition, other enviable honors such as Disability Campaign went to Verna Changing Lives (a mineral water company) and Excellence in Healthcare to Adepa Pharmacy. Disability Talkers also got the Student Advocacy award whereas Excellence in Training was grabbed by Ghana Blind, among others.

Some of the awardees, including Hon. Majisi, expressed their appreciation to the organisers and assured of intensifying their efforts towards making living much more comfortable for the vulnerable in society.