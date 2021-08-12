Here are the influencers who attended Pulse Influencer Training & Networking (PHOTOS)

The event saw some of the most influential social media personalities in attendance with fun on the 'Pulse Carpet', interesting conversations as well as content creation from both parties.

Among the influencers who showed up were Gilbert Adobah, Whitney Afful, Hackman Frimpong, Prempeh Carl Gideon, Kwaku GH, Carl Sefa, Chris Tessy, Portia Wekia, Lister, Qwabena Pencil, Jeffery Acheampong, Richard Frimpong, Adelaide Duclai, Emmanuel Johannes, Bilson, Genevieve Ackwerh, Wesley Kesse, Charlotte Nicole, Clinte Kurt, Vanessa Williams Opoku, Nana Akua Tieku, Peggy Lamptey and Anita Olobi Enyonam.

TikTok star Sweet Apple shared with us some of the advantages of her newfound fame.

“Being an influencer on social media comes with a lot of advantages. Some people even see you as a superstar. People meet me in town and shout my name. Never question greatness. Sometimes, it's nice. I'm enjoying the fame,” Sweet Apple, also known on TikTok as ‘Don’t Question Greatness,’ told Pulse Ghana.

Another TikTok star Prempeh Carl Gideon shared a weird fact people don’t know about him.

“Chale, my life is all about breast. My mind is blown anytime I see women with huge breasts. I love breast, and I'm addicted to it,” he disclosed.

Pulse Ghana’s Head of Influencer and Contributor Engagement, Precious Oduro expressed her excitement about the event, saying: "It was great meeting these influencers who create amazing content to help promote brands and entertain us. Having spent time with them, we know how best to support and work with them for great executions. It was a fun and educative night for us all, and we look forward to our next event."