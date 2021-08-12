RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Here are the influencers who attended Pulse Influencer Training & Networking (PHOTOS)

Authors:

Pulse Staff

Top and up and coming Ghanaian social media influencers stormed Pulse Ghana’s maiden Influencer Training & Networking session held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Pulse Ghana office, East Legon, Accra.

Here are the influencers who attended Pulse Influencer Training & Networking (PHOTOS)
Here are the influencers who attended Pulse Influencer Training & Networking (PHOTOS)

As part of Pulse Ghana’s effort to empower Ghanaian influencers and help them market their content to leverage their income, we brought together rising and top influencers to share ideas and learn from experts.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

The event saw some of the most influential social media personalities in attendance with fun on the 'Pulse Carpet', interesting conversations as well as content creation from both parties.

www.instagram.com

Among the influencers who showed up were Gilbert Adobah, Whitney Afful, Hackman Frimpong, Prempeh Carl Gideon, Kwaku GH, Carl Sefa, Chris Tessy, Portia Wekia, Lister, Qwabena Pencil, Jeffery Acheampong, Richard Frimpong, Adelaide Duclai, Emmanuel Johannes, Bilson, Genevieve Ackwerh, Wesley Kesse, Charlotte Nicole, Clinte Kurt, Vanessa Williams Opoku, Nana Akua Tieku, Peggy Lamptey and Anita Olobi Enyonam.

www.instagram.com

TikTok star Sweet Apple shared with us some of the advantages of her newfound fame.

“Being an influencer on social media comes with a lot of advantages. Some people even see you as a superstar. People meet me in town and shout my name. Never question greatness. Sometimes, it's nice. I'm enjoying the fame,” Sweet Apple, also known on TikTok as ‘Don’t Question Greatness,’ told Pulse Ghana.

www.instagram.com

Another TikTok star Prempeh Carl Gideon shared a weird fact people don’t know about him.

“Chale, my life is all about breast. My mind is blown anytime I see women with huge breasts. I love breast, and I'm addicted to it,” he disclosed.

www.instagram.com

Pulse Ghana’s Head of Influencer and Contributor Engagement, Precious Oduro expressed her excitement about the event, saying: "It was great meeting these influencers who create amazing content to help promote brands and entertain us. Having spent time with them, we know how best to support and work with them for great executions. It was a fun and educative night for us all, and we look forward to our next event."

www.instagram.com

We understand there are more influencers out there. If you want to be part of our next event as an influencer, please send an email to precious.oduro@pulse.com.gh and let’s connect. #WeArePulse #PulseInfluencerNetworking

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

Passport

5 exercises to prevent the breast from sagging

5 exercises to prevent the breast from sagging

Here's why a man must not marry a lady who is older than him - Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt