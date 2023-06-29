How Africa’s first fragrance house is expanding its footprints across the globe

Pulse Ghana

The highly anticipated event after the successful launch of the first two fragrance duos Rakh & Nefee, Hagé & Laïka, took place at the exquisite Gina by Zanoni restaurant in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The venue was adorned with beautiful floral and vegetation arrangements, reflecting the essence of the new duo, Bézi and Bellua.

The master of ceremonies for the event was Deborah Mutund, a distinguished TV presenter and influential figure in the world of social media. Incoming guests were captivated by the enchanting melodies of a Kora player at the entrance, as well as an enthralling welcome dance that set the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Bézi, Eau De Parfum is a woody marine scent, co-created by Olivier Pescheux and Jacques Huclier. Bézi is the embodiment of Nyami Nyami, the powerful god of the Zambezi River. This fragrance captures the exhilarating freshness and courageous spirit of the deity. Just as the river adapts to change, Bézi diffuses a straightforward, intense, and powerful aura, with captivating African ingredients including black pepper from Madagascar, Egyptian geranium and Somali incense.

Bellua Eau De Parfum co-created by Perfumers Delphine Lebeau and Nelly Hachem-Ruiz is an aquatic fruity floral scent. Bellua pays tribute to Bele Alua, the tree guardian from Ghana, emphasizing the significance of forests in nurturing life. The Bellua woman, known for her generosity and radiant beauty, exudes natural charm and captivating allure. Key ingredients from the continent in its formation include Madagascan tagetes, ginger and ylang-ylang, as well as jasmine from Egypt.

Guests immersed themselves in the stories of the legends through the fragrance sampling experience at a dedicated fragrance bar, where the entire Eternal Legends Collection was showcased, with a special emphasis on the alluring Bézi and Bellua. Complementing the evening was curated Bézi and Bellua -inspired cocktails crafted to highlight the ingredients of these exceptional fragrances. The highlight of the evening was the exclusive unveiling of the adverts for Bézi and Bellua. For the first time, Scent of Africa embodies the heroes of its fragrances with the Bézi man and the Bellua woman, providing the guests with a glimpse into the captivating stories and personalities behind these perfumes.

Tanal Ghandour, founder of Scent of Africa said “Bézi and Bellua, typical of the Eternal Legends Collection, represent a true sensory celebration, blending the rich cultural heritage and captivating essence of the African continent into mesmerizing fragrances. This collaboration with ZINO Boutique, a prominent name in the industry, brings to life our shared passion for elegance, innovation, and excellence.”

Commenting on their partnership with Scent of Africa, M Charan Daswani, the Operations Director at ZINO Boutique said “We are delighted to join forces with Scent of Africa. Delighted to have the first African fine fragrance brand in our stores. Together, we aim to redefine the fragrance landscape offering our discerning customers an unparalleled sensory experience that transcends boundaries.”

Following the launch, Scent of Africa is now also available in Côte d’Ivoire at ZINO Cap Sud Boutique and at Dufry, located at Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport.

