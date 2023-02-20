Jameson Connects 2023: 6 reasons to attend the ultimate celebration of freedom and creativity

The independence day celebration will be an opportunity for individuals and creatives from Ghana to celebrate together, widen their circle, and create unforgettable memories.

From the diverse lineup of entertainment to the immersive experiences, interactive games, and inclusivity, here are just a few reasons why you don't want to miss Jameson Connects 2023:

Celebration of Freedom : With this year’s theme: "Share in the Celebration of Freedom,” this immersive experience is a celebration of the human spirit, and a reminder that we're all capable of overcoming adversity and thriving.

Diverse Lineup of Entertainment : Enjoy music from Ghana's hottest acts including R2bees, Joey B, Darko Vibes, Ayisi, Kojo Trip and Haeven. Attendees will experience a mix of traditional and contemporary sounds from some of Ghana's leading DJs. Whether you're a fan of afrobeats, neo-soul, or rap, there's something for everyone at Jameson Connects Accra 2023!

Immersive Experience : Immerse yourself in a world of art, poetry, dance, fashion, music, games, and gourmet junk food. Jameson Connects Accra 2023 will provide a unique, immersive experience that you won't forget. This is a chance to step outside your comfort zone and try something new, while having a great time.

Interactive Games : From Foosball and Paintball Bomb to Jenga, Chess, Snooker, Playstation, and Sip and Paint, there's something engaging for everyone. Jameson Connects Accra 2023 is a chance to have fun and connect with friends and strangers with a glass of Jameson in hand.

Inclusivity : Jameson's global campaign, "Widen the Circle," is all about inclusivity and connection. Jameson Connects Accra 2023 aims to create an inclusive atmosphere for new people to connect, share experiences, and have a great time.

It's Free! Register Here Now

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Created by John Jameson in Ireland in 1780, Jameson is a leading premium Irish whiskey that has gained a reputation for its smooth and easy-to-drink flavour profile given its triple distillery process.

Triple distilled, twice as smooth, one of a kind. Jameson Irish Whiskey is a blended Irish whiskey. First we take the best pot still and fine grain whiskeys. Then we triple distil them - not because we have to but because we want to, as it gives it its signature smoothness. Finally, we age them in oak casks for a minimum of 4 years.

Jameson has a rich history and heritage, and has been a staple of the Irish whiskey industry for over 200 years. Jameson prides itself in using only the finest ingredients and traditional methods to craft its whiskey, which is why Jameson has become a go-to choice for whiskey lovers around the world.