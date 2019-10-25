David Mawuli will join Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's Minister for Information and Nigerian famous blogger, Linda Ikeji who have also been announced to deliver the keynote addresses at the much-anticipated summit.

The summit which is being hosted by Avance Media is the inaugural convention of bloggers, digital influencers and journalists to network, learn and share knowledge in Ghana.

According to the MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, the summit is expected to bring together speakers and participants from around the world who will be discussing how to reposition the image of Ghana on the internet and become a destination for aspiring bloggers to kick-start their career

Topics to be discussed at the summit during various presentations and panel discussions include: the impact of journalism on blogging, The Business of Blogging: The 2020 Agenda for Africans, Making money with Google - AdSense best practices, Building a Media Company out of a Blog, How to create and manage a sports blog, Towards Election 2020; Headline Writing and SEO in a Social Media Era of Fake News and Building Yourself as an Influencer with an Engaged Following.

Other influential bloggers and journalists scheduled to speak at the event include: Jenny Chisom [Login Bloggers Africa], Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer], Jemila Abdulai [Circumspecte.com], David Mawuli [Pulse.com.gh], Kwame A.A. Opoku, Samuel Ato Afful [Senior Lecturer, AUCC], Patrice Amegashie [TV Africa], Papaga Seckloawu Bless [celebritiesbuzz.com.gh], Ismail Akwei (International Journalist), Fiifi Adinkra [GhanaNdwom.com], George Britton [georgebritton.com], Simon W. Alangde, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Jonathan Nii Laryea, Fiifi Anaman [Sports Journalist], Evans Antwi-Gyamera [ashesgyamera.com], Thomas Freeman Yeboah [Pulse.com.gh], Elorm Beenie [beeniewords.com], Keni Kodjo [Kenikodjo.com], Angela Akua Asante [sports blogger], Justica Anima [justicaanima.com], Mawuko Afadzinu [Head of Marketing, Stanbic Bank Ghana], Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel [ghkasa.com], Adeyemi Adebayo (YemmeYbaba) [Ytainment.com], Pep Junia [enewsgh.com], Toni Kusi [ghpage.com], Gad Ocran [Head of Social Media, Multimedia Group], Kofi Cephas [ghgossip.com] and Tony Asankomah, [ghmoviefreak.com].

The summit will also feature presentations from Google Digital Skills for Africa program, unveiling of the LI TV App and the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Blog4SDGs competition which was created to give opportunity to young people to create blogs to promote the UN SDGs.

The summit which is being hosted by Avance Media is supported by Twellium Industries, Verna Natural Mineral Water, Asuavo Security, SB Incubator, Reset Global People, WatsUp TV, Homechow, ICS Africa, CliqAfrica, Egotickets, ShotbyExcelsis, Surge Studios, Orientation Africa, Third Eye Media and Spaa Media.