The 24-year-old sailed through the competition by beating off twenty-nine (29) other contestants in the final held in Tokyo.

She becomes the second person of mixed-race to win the pageant and will represent Japan in the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

Japanese-Nigerian, Raimau Kaminashi took the first runner-up spot while Japanese-Filipino, Yuki Sonoda took the second runner up spot.

Aisha Tochigi

About Aisha Harumi Tochigi

Born in 1996 to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother, Aisha lived in Accra, Ghana for about seven (7) years where he schooled at Sunbeam International School near Adentan.

Tochigi competed in last year’s Miss Universe Japan as well, finishing in the Top 5 but lost to last year’s winner, Ako Kamo.