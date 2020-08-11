The gesture an annual event as part of his birthday celebration was held last Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the donations, Morgan Carter as he is widely known said that;

“Morcat Foundation a charitable trust in the Ashanti Region of Ghana that typically provides funding and support for other charitable organizations through grants and engages directly in charitable activities.

“Over the years we have donated to several Orphanages here in the Ashanti Region, so we decided to this year take the donations to the streets.”

“We are all aware of the implications of the Covid-19 on the Live of everyone so we decided that as part of my birthday celebrations we will give every street person in Aboabo and its environs one hot meal and a drink…remember the happiest people are not those getting more but those giving more” he added.

