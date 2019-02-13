Thousands of entries via their official website, emails, Whatsapp and Post Office Box were received.

Last week, the board in charge of shortlisting the nominees sat to revert the entries.

During this screening stage, the best 100 nominations are shortlisted among the over 1000 entries received.

From this stage, the list goes to the judges and they review it thoroughly to choose the best 30 nominees of which the representatives from the board will go on a recce to check what is really going on, on the ground.

If you nominated your hero for this year's MTN Heroes Of Change, then keep your fingers crossed because the board is doing the reviews and your Hero might just be the winner of the cash price GHC 100,000 to further his or her project.