Rev. Albert Ofori to host 'Holy Ghost Impartation' event

The "Holy Ghost Impartation" event is an initiative of Albert Ofori Ministries, a non-denominational outreach Ministry founded by Rev. Albert Ofori. Rev. Albert Ofori, who also serves as the founder and general overseer of Rivercourt International Churches worldwide, is committed to raising end-time giants who are filled with the Holy Ghost and dedicated to advancing the kingdom of God. This event celebrates the 13th anniversary of the ministry and aims to replicate the success of its previous "Latter Glory" event held in the UK, which transformed 1000 young adults into a new and elevated dimension of spirituality.

The event boasts a lineup of esteemed speakers, including Prophet Isaac Anto, Rev. Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi, and the host, Rev. Albert Ofori (UK). With profound insights and spiritual wisdom, these speakers are expected to inspire and uplift the attendees.

Accompanying this spiritual feast will be performances by renowned gospel music ministers such as Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Efe Grace, Kofi Peprah, Kweku Teye, Philip Adzale, Team Eternity, and many others. Their melodious and soul-stirring performances will complement the event's spiritual content.

In the spirit of imparting for impact, the event's main goal is to empower individuals with the gifts of the Holy Spirit, enabling them to make a positive difference in their communities. HGI envisions not only winning souls for Christ but also touching communities with God's love. The ministry has previously supported charitable causes, including "Send a Smile," and provided aid to the less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Albert Ofori, the visionary behind this event, is a compelling preacher in Europe, known for his intense passion for revival and authorship of six influential books. Over his ministry spanning 15 years, the tangible presence of the Holy Spirit has made a profound impact on many lives.

The "Holy Ghost Impartation" event expects to attract attendees from various backgrounds, united by their shared faith and the common goal of imparting and impacting their communities positively.

Join this spiritual experience on November 4, 2023, at 4 PM, at the UPSA Auditorium. The event promises an unforgettable gathering aimed at transforming lives and communities.

About Albert Ofori Ministries:

