The objective of the initiative is to protect, educate and empower individuals, families and communities in the rural areas as well as create jobs for tailors, artisans, seamstresses and the unemployed through the production and distribution of facemasks.

Victoria Michaels launches a million facemasks initiative for rural communities

Victoria Michaels, Chief Inspiration Officer of Fashion Connect Africa in her speech commended the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana Chapter and the European Union for supporting this initiative and encouraged well-meaning individuals and all stakeholders to support this initiative to help compact the virus.

About Fashion Connect Africa

Fashion Connect Africa is an emerging social enterprise established to change lives in the creative space. We are committed to knowledge transfer, job creation and empowering creatives across Africa.

We have also continued to use our training and development programs as a platform to enhance the skills and collective crafts of our people in order to position them on the global stage. This is a joint collaborative project between the African Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI), a flagship program of the Victoria Michaels Foundation.\

The event

In attendance was Special Guest of Honor, Her Excellency, Ambassador Diana Acconcia, Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana, Guest of Honor, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education and MP for Abuakwa, Ayesha Bedwei, President of the American Chamber of

Commerce and Partner at PwC, Dr Baffour Awuah- Representative of the Minister of health, the

Chief of Mpehuasem, Nana Brame Okai II, Mr Daniel Agama, Company Secretary of Zenith Bank Ghana, Simon Madjie, Executive Secretary of AMCHAM, Martha Ankomah Actress, Kweku Bediako of Chocolate Clothing, Samuel Amanor, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSpace Africa, Kojo Soboh, Executive Director of Emyafrica, Kofi Okyere Darko ( CEO 1957 by KOD), Nana Ama Mcbrown Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, Elikem Kumordzi CEO Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor, Dr Emmanuel Amankwah among others.

Performing artists were Kwanpa, Rhyme Sonny and Yaa Yaa. The Red Carpet was graced by beautiful personalities. Our Master of Ceremony was Jerry Adjorlolo.

BOJ Group Limited and Sixteen47 Ghana Limited donated 10,000 and 5,000 facemasks respectively to support this cause. 10,000 facemasks were donated to the people of Mpehuasem and Abuakwa Constituency respectively.

Speakers

Speaking at the event on the impact Coronavirus has had on our communities, Her Excellency, Ambassador, Diana Acconcia stated “Earlier this year, the coronavirus changed our lives, created a lot of suffering, created a lot of economic action but it also stimulated people’s ingenuity particularly in Ghana where we know that the population is very entrepreneurial and most ready to stand to the challenge. I found it very fitting that Victoria who has supported sustainable fashion for years is here now to help rural communities to sew their own masks. Not only are we going to protect ourselves and everyone with these masks but also we are going to stimulate production in Ghana and I think that this is a very valuable cause because the virus has not only caused the loss of lives but also the loss of jobs. So whatever can create jobs in Ghana is very very welcomed.”

Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo in her speech on the importance of wearing facemasks recalled a time where she went to an event and donated masks and realised that the one person she gave the mask to was wearing it on their forehead. Placing emphasis on the need to educate Ghanaians on the importance of facemasks, she said: “Over 70% of Ghanaians have the facemasks but rarely do we use them. More often than not, we find the nose masks in our pockets, our purse, hanging around our ears and most dangerous around our chin. Thus, education is much more important in wearing the nose masks. As it will ensure that we wear them appropriately to protect ourselves, our loved ones and everybody.”

“The importance of wearing a face mask cannot be overemphasized. Wearing a mask limits the amount of saliva that comes out when you talk or cough. It also prevents you from touching your face and infecting yourself. It also prevents such secretions from another person from falling onto your face. To provide masks for the less privileged is a great life-saving project and I urge everyone gathered here to support Fashion Connect Africa in this project. Because donating one mask doesn’t only save a life but countless lives including that of mine and my colleagues.”- Dr Emmanuel.

Amankwah, Medical Director for Verifie Health Ghana and Medical Officer at LEKMA emphasizing on the importance of the facemasks.

The President of the American Chamber of Commerce, Ayesha Bedwei expressed how glad they are to support this initiative and called on organizations and individuals to save a life by donating a mask to people in our rural communities. Ayesha articulated “Amcham is pleased to support the 1million mask for rural communities’ project as our service to humanity for 2020. Not only is this project relevant, given the challenging times we are in (Covid 19), but also targeted and transparent. We will be part of the entire process from production to delivery and that is very fulfilling for Amcham and its members”

