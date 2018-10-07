See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awards

news
The 2018 Radio and Television Awards (RTP Awards) has been held at the Accra International Conference Center.
The event, organised by Big Event Ghana, saw show hosts, journalists and celebrities grace the awards night.
The event witnessed electrifying performances from Okomfoɔ Kwadee, Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugnene
See below the list of winners:
- RTP Personality Of The Year: Stacy Amoateng
- Media Group Of The Year: Despite Media Group
- TV Station Of The Year: United Television (UTV)
- TV Entertainment Show Of The Year: The Late Afternoon Show By Berla Mundi
- Radio Station Of The Year: Starr Fm
- TV Sports Program Of The Year: Home Run On Kwese TV
- TV Program Of The Year: Restoration With Stacy Amoanteng
- Digital TV Channel Of The Year: Angel TV
- TV Morning Show Host Of The Year: Johnnie Hughes
- TV Sports Show Host Of The Year: Countryman Songo
- TV Development Show Host Of The Year: Nana Aba Anamoah
- Radio Morning Show Of The Year: Super Morning Show - Joy Fm
- Radio Program Of The Year: Ghana Beyeyie Of Vision1fm
- Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year: Daniel Dzadi Of Joy997FM
- Radio Sports Program Of The Year: Angel Sports - Angel Fm
- Radio MidMorning Show Host Of The Year: Nana Yaw Sarfo - Power Fm
- Radio Gospel Show Of The Year: OB Nartey Of Vision1fm
- Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year: Blak Rasta Of zylofon1021fm
- Sports Show Host Of The Year: Benedict Owusu Of Joy997FM
- Radio Female Presenter Of The Year: Akumaa Mama Zimbi
- Radio Late Afternoon Show Host Of The Year: Giovani Caleb -Starr FM
- Best Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host Of The Year: Agyeman Prempeh Of Power Fm
- TV Female Newscaster Of The Year Goes To Serwaa Amihere Of GHOneTV RTPAwards18
- TV Male Newscaster Of The Year: Alfred Ocansey
- Radio News Program Of The Year: Starr News Today
- TV Morning Show Of The Year: Adehye Nsoma- UTV
- TV News Program Of The Year: New360-TV3
- TV Female Entertainment Host Of The Year: Berla Mundi- GHONE
- TV Entertainment Male Host Of The Year: Abeiku Santana
- Radio Dj Of The Year: Dj Vyrusky
- Radio Development Show Host Of The Year: Bright Asempa Of Onua951fm
- Radio Newscaster Of The Year (English Language): Atiewie Imbila- Starr FM
- Radio Newscaster Of The Year (Local Language): Bono Hene Boafo- Kasapa FM
- Best Radio Personality For Ashanti Region: Bright Kankam Boadi
- Best Radio Personality For Brong Ahafo Region: Alhassan Yahaya - Ark Fm
- Best Radio Personality For Volta Region: Frank Folley
- Best Radio Personality For Western Region: Paa Kwesi Simpson - Connect Fm
- Best Radio Personality For Eastern Region: London Nie
- Best Radio Personality For Central Region: Adu Gyamfi Marfo -Osagyefo Fm