Events

See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awards


See full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awards

Read below the full list of winners at the 2018 RTP Awards

The 2018 Radio and Television Awards (RTP Awards) has been held at the Accra International Conference Center.

The event, organised by Big Event Ghana, saw show hosts, journalists and celebrities grace the awards night.

The event witnessed electrifying performances from Okomfoɔ Kwadee, Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugnene

See below the list of winners:

  1. RTP Personality Of The Year: Stacy Amoateng
  2. Media Group Of The Year: Despite Media Group
  3. TV Station Of The Year: United Television (UTV)
  4. TV Entertainment Show Of The Year: The Late Afternoon Show By Berla Mundi
  5. Radio Station Of The Year: Starr Fm
  6. TV Sports Program Of The Year: Home Run On Kwese TV
  7. TV Program Of The Year: Restoration With Stacy Amoanteng
  8. Digital TV Channel Of The Year: Angel TV
  9. TV Morning Show Host Of The Year: Johnnie Hughes
  10. TV Sports Show Host Of The Year: Countryman Songo
  11. TV Development Show Host Of The Year: Nana Aba Anamoah
  12. Radio Morning Show Of The Year: Super Morning Show - Joy Fm
  13. Radio Program Of The Year: Ghana Beyeyie Of Vision1fm
  14. Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year: Daniel Dzadi Of Joy997FM
  15. Radio Sports Program Of The Year: Angel Sports - Angel Fm
  16. Radio MidMorning Show Host Of The Year: Nana Yaw Sarfo - Power Fm
  17. Radio Gospel Show Of The Year: OB Nartey Of Vision1fm
  18. Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year: Blak Rasta Of zylofon1021fm
  19. Sports Show Host Of The Year: Benedict Owusu Of Joy997FM
  20. Radio Female Presenter Of The Year: Akumaa Mama Zimbi
  21. Radio Late Afternoon Show Host Of The Year: Giovani Caleb -Starr FM
  22. Best Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host Of The Year: Agyeman Prempeh Of Power Fm
  23. TV Female Newscaster Of The Year Goes To Serwaa Amihere Of GHOneTV RTPAwards18
  24. TV Male Newscaster Of The Year: Alfred Ocansey
  25. Radio News Program Of The Year: Starr News Today
  26. TV Morning Show Of The Year: Adehye Nsoma- UTV
  27. TV News Program Of The Year: New360-TV3
  28. TV Female Entertainment Host Of The Year: Berla Mundi- GHONE
  29. TV Entertainment Male Host Of The Year: Abeiku Santana
  30. Radio Dj Of The Year: Dj Vyrusky
  31. Radio Development Show Host Of The Year: Bright Asempa Of Onua951fm 
  32. Radio Newscaster Of The Year (English Language): Atiewie Imbila- Starr FM
  33. Radio Newscaster Of The Year (Local Language): Bono Hene Boafo- Kasapa FM
  35. Best Radio Personality For Ashanti Region: Bright Kankam Boadi
  36. Best Radio Personality For Brong Ahafo Region: Alhassan Yahaya - Ark Fm
  37. Best Radio Personality For Volta Region: Frank Folley
  38. Best Radio Personality For Western Region: Paa Kwesi Simpson - Connect Fm
  39. Best Radio Personality For Eastern Region: London Nie
  40. Best Radio Personality For Central Region: Adu Gyamfi Marfo -Osagyefo Fm
