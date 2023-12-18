Shatta Wale, R2Bees, EL and Adina to headline Taste of Ghana 4.0 festival

Taste of Ghana has become the GIPC's signature Christmas program, showcasing the distinct and authentic richness of Ghanaian heritage through music, food, arts, and culture.

Notably, the event fosters an informal environment for Ghanaians, their diaspora, and international visitors to connect and explore commercial and investment opportunities. Music superstars Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Adina, EL, and others will headline the event, captivating the audience with their vibrant performances.

Additionally, the program will feature a masquerade procession, dance performances, a fashion runway, art exhibitions, and local vendors offering an array of traditional Ghanaian dishes and products. This experience will provide visitors with a true taste of Ghana's diverse flavors and craftsmanship.

Taste of Ghana is more than just entertainment. It's an opportunity to connect with potential local business partners, explore investment opportunities, and celebrate the rich Ghanaian heritage, noted CEO of the GIPC Yofi Grant.

"This event is about showcasing the best of Ghana – its music, culture, talented musicians, artists, entrepreneurs and economic potential. So, we invite you to join us and experience the Africa Dream firsthand” he added.

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, emphasized the event's role in promoting tourism in Ghana, attracting both local and international visitors. He highlighted the importance of showcasing Ghana's diverse attractions, including its stunning landscapes, historical sites, and vibrant arts scene, to boost the tourism industry.

Mr. Agyemang further noted that the event aligns with the government's vision to position Ghana as a top tourist destination in Africa.

