This year's event, themed "GH: The Africa Dream," will take place on December 27th at the forecourt of the State House.
Shatta Wale, R2Bees, EL and Adina to headline Taste of Ghana 4.0 festival
This December the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority will be hosting the 4th edition of Taste of Ghana.
Taste of Ghana has become the GIPC's signature Christmas program, showcasing the distinct and authentic richness of Ghanaian heritage through music, food, arts, and culture.
Notably, the event fosters an informal environment for Ghanaians, their diaspora, and international visitors to connect and explore commercial and investment opportunities. Music superstars Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Adina, EL, and others will headline the event, captivating the audience with their vibrant performances.
Additionally, the program will feature a masquerade procession, dance performances, a fashion runway, art exhibitions, and local vendors offering an array of traditional Ghanaian dishes and products. This experience will provide visitors with a true taste of Ghana's diverse flavors and craftsmanship.
Taste of Ghana is more than just entertainment. It's an opportunity to connect with potential local business partners, explore investment opportunities, and celebrate the rich Ghanaian heritage, noted CEO of the GIPC Yofi Grant.
"This event is about showcasing the best of Ghana – its music, culture, talented musicians, artists, entrepreneurs and economic potential. So, we invite you to join us and experience the Africa Dream firsthand” he added.
Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, emphasized the event's role in promoting tourism in Ghana, attracting both local and international visitors. He highlighted the importance of showcasing Ghana's diverse attractions, including its stunning landscapes, historical sites, and vibrant arts scene, to boost the tourism industry.
Mr. Agyemang further noted that the event aligns with the government's vision to position Ghana as a top tourist destination in Africa.
To attend the event, interested persons can get a free ticket now by dialing *711*11*20#. You can also follow the GIPC on Facebook, Instagram, and X, via the Centre’s social media handles @gipcghana for more updates.
