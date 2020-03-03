The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Unsung” nominee pulled one of the top surprises in University of Ghana, Legon, on Saturday, February 29.

The event, which was organised by 4Syte TV, witnessed top-notch performances from top Ghanaian music stars including Sarkodie, Fameye, Wendy Shay, Fantana, Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP and Sherry Boss.

But Sherry Boss made name for himself after his short performance, going viral on social media and grabbing headlines.

In a video which has gone viral, the “Nkunimdie” singer is seen showering cash on students of Ghana’s premier university.

He splashed countless of Ghana Cedis notes during his performance and securities were given no option than to cease the performance.

Watch the video below.