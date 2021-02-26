After a five-year hiatus, TEDxAccra is planning on making an unforgettable comeback promising a highly curated interactive virtual experience for CEEKERS, thanks to CEEK VR! The partnership underscores TEDxAccra’s theme of “Forces That Unite” inspired by the famous 1963 “Africa Must Unite” speech, delivered by Ghana’s first president, and the father of modern-day Pan-Africanism, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“We are excited to partner with CEEK for what promises to be a unique and immersive experience for audiences,” noted Kojo Oppong, organiser of TEDxAccra. “We also wanted to make sure that this experience was available to all, and thanks to CEEK’s free streaming, this will be a reality!”

“TEDxAccra and CEEK is an organic partnership”, said Mary Spio, Founder and CEO of CEEK VR. “CEEK is pioneering audience virtual experiences globally and partnering with TEDxAccra is a natural step in advancing our mission of helping event creators produce exquisite direct to fan experiences in the virtual world.”

The speakers for this year’s TEDxAccra are already generating buzz and excitement. They include Eugene Ayisi; Founding Director, Dominion Capital, Ivy Prosper; Founder and Owner of Prosper Creative Group, Max Rivera; Head of EMEA Expansion at SNAP Inc., Bernard Sokpe; Co-Founder of Brandmeister and Ripple Influence, Amma Gyampo; Co-Founder and CEO of Scale up Africa, Jacqueline Jones; Head of Strategic Partnerships For Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn, Joshua Andrews-Egyir; Educator and Youth Activist and Kym Oliver; Co-Founder of Triple Cripple, more to be announced.

TEDxAccra will be held on March 6, 2021 and March 7, 2021 and can be streamed for free on www.ceek.com

For additional information please visit our website or contact: comms@tedxaccra.com

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a distributor of cryptographically authenticated immersive content and merchandise. CEEK’s device-agnostic platform is compatible with smartphones, Smart TV’s, desktop, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality devices. An award-winning developer of premium virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK’s world-class partners include Universal Music, Apple, and T-Mobile. For more information visit www.ceek.com

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

Follow TEDxAccra on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on our website.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Pindrop and TEDxSHORTS.

Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.