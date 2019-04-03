AHEM-C is set to be the biggest and best in Africa today and for the long haul as it features global leaders and professionals in the Events and Hospitality as speakers at this mega-fest. The Hospitality and Events sectors are the heartbeats of Africa’s exponential economic growth, creating millions of jobs and driving social mobility with a combination of over an estimated $12 trillion as income annually.

Veterans in the hospitality industry will be on ground to share their success secrets in uber exclusive master classes to help get you to becoming a global prescience.

Global leaders speaking on videography, photography, event management, event co-ordination, make-up, mixology and culinary and baking, AHEM-C is the best platform to position your business for global brand awareness.

Sign up today for this event and expect to share your return on experience with us on our website. Africa has never had it this good, make and take action to be there either as an exhibitor or a visitor.

AHEM-C is first of its kind in the African continent. Speakers like Walid Baz; CEO Baz Events, Colin Cowie; George Omoraro; CEO Rage Global, Bob Pixel, CEO Bob Pixel, Funke Bucknor, Creative Director of Zapphire Event Group, Nnanna Adim, CEO Cinematics, Funke Awobokun, CEO Cocktails in and out, George Okoro, Renowned and award-winning photographer, Fatima Mamza, CEO of Mamza Beauty and other notable speakers will be present at this event.

This year’s conference will explore enhancing Economic growth and Development within the Hospitality Industry in Africa Through Youth Empowerment. Discussions around this expansive theme will be championed by veterans in their respective industries.

The Conference will feature exhibitions, panel sessions, open forums, Idea Pitches, Fishbone sessions, master classes, breakout and workshop sessions and much more. The Conference will officially come to an end with a dinner and award night.

The event will be taking place on the 15th of April till 19th of April at Movenpick Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

Ticket prices go for $600/GHC 3000/N210,000 (the masterclass and conference) and $200/GHC 1000/N70,000 (the conference only).

Exhibition stands are also available at $300/GHC 1500/N105,000.

For more information visit www.theahemconference.com

