Logochura Sheilla gets equipment worth thirty thousand Ghana cedis (GHC30,000) for being the overall winner while Ernest Kwayisi and Jennifer Amlade will receive equipment worth fifteen thousand Ghana cedis (GHC15,000) and ten thousand Ghana cedis (GHC10,000) for placing second and third respectively.

At a ceremony on Monday, September 23, 2019 to unveil them as winners, the trio’s elation at winning the competition was evident on their faces as well as in their acceptance speeches.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity. We are looking forward to getting bigger support. This wasn’t my first competition; I was not selected in all others. I always placed second. I want to entreat all of us to be dream chasers,” said Logochura Sheilla.

While appreciating his team and AmaCares for the support, Ernest Kwayisi indicated that the support will help cause a positive change in the society.

He said: “We want to assure you we will work hand-in-hand to create impact.”

The narrative was same for Jennifer Amlade as she mentioned it is a dream come true.

The start-up fund is aimed at financing the business ideas of young entrepreneurs. In all, 50 entries were received. These ideas and their respective owners were vetted before the final three were chosen.

The three will also receive training and mentorship on how to sustain their businesses while enjoying other forms of support from organisers.

Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, Executive President of the Osei-Kusi Foundation (OKF) who was the special guest tasked the youth to be entrepreneurs instead of relying on government for job creation.

The competition was supported by Dream Blazers Academy, an entity which “exists to improve the effectiveness of the African BME community sector in UK by providing networking and skill sharing events to improve their quality of life.”

The Academy “extends the similar services to African countries by providing entrepreneurship support, training and mentorship.”

Meanwhile, Benedicta Ama Batcho, founder of AmaCares has called on all to help fight child sexual abuse. She is of the view that practice can be tackled if community’s perception about it is changed, hence her decision to raise awareness.

“Sexual abuse is real. Sometimes our families tell us to sweep it under the carpet so their names are not tarnished. Also, some parents refuse to believe what their children are reporting. We believe that the task ahead is huge… but with the help of God and the right people, we will make the difference,” she told the media.

The ceremony was held after AmaCares embarked on a 6-day campaign against child sexual abuse at Sekyere-Kwamang in the Ashanti region.

The team together with doctors and counsellors educated students in the community on how not to fall victims as well as the need to report persons who abuse them to authorities.