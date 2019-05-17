Wakanda is finally here in Ghana on the 25th of May with the biggest pool party ever. Pulse Ghana and Coco Vanilla are throwing the most insane pool party ever to add a little bit of extra kick to your holiday.

Before we get to the whole thing though, a note on the evening’s theme, taken from Marvel’s fictional movie Black Panther. A perfect theme for an evening of African music, afro-fusion delicacies and a runway showcasing our rich culture and heritage surrounding a pool of endless possibilities on the African Union day.

Let the throbbing heartbeat from the African talking drum draw you back to your roots. Surround yourself with the basics of our culture and heritage all geared up in our exclusive Wakanda swimwear.

Don’t hate, come join us float in ecstasy.

This party promises to be fun pack judging by the number of delicious melanin beauties and gallants scheduled to make their appearance from 12 noon until – forever! Plus the party has only one rule; what happens in Wakanda stays in Wakanda!

Over the past weekend, Wakanda pool party has flooded the Instagram feed with epic pool party’s paraphernalia.

The booze will flow and the perfect excuse to show off that stunning swimwear that lights you the eff up. You may even find a ‘Nakia or T’Challa’ you won’t be so shy pursuing after downing a few shots on the house.

Trust that the crash, burn, and consequences would definitely be worth it. If you think we are taking things too far, and if you’re thinking about it, then you probably should be there.

But please, do not use your holiday as an excuse to stay home. So by all means, have fun, do your thing, eat, drink, and be merry at Wakanda forever!