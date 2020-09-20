WatsUp TV which just celebrated 6 years has been running its test transmission on the DVB-T2 frequency in Ghana.

As a TV Channel, WatsUp TV will be focussed on broadcasting entertainment and music contents to its viewers in Ghana and beyond through its digital platforms.

Some of its shows to be aired include Top 10 Africa, Music Playlist, Exclusive Interview, Hot Jamz, Top 10 Francophone, WatsUp TV Official Show, Its Our Time, Fans Tweet Request and Daily News.

To access the channel in Ghana, viewers are to rescan their digital television set or Digital decoders.

In the past six years, WatsUp TV has expanded from Ghana to France, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Artistes and Record Labels interested in having their contents on the channel can submit their videos through www.watsup.tv or write to info.watsuptv@gmail.com