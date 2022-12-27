Yango to offer seamless transport service to attendees of Afro Nation Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the corona virus pandemic, theworld’s popular Black music events returns to Ghana from December 29-30 at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square in Accra.

As the official ride-hailing partner, Yango will help guests to move along their routes, even during the big party.

Persons who come the festival will be able to take Yango to the festival by car or a special shuttle that has been launched to that purpose.

Yango has also set up a dedicated Yango Vibes Hub, a unique festival zone that offers a variety of activities and where everyone can find something that matches their vibe.

Persons at the festival who may want to pump up the mood willalso be able to take part in numerous activities by visiting the cool party makeup and decoration booth to enjoy the DIY accessory zone to make your own party props and contribute to the unique design of a Yango car by painting it.

According to a statement issued by the company, the package is Yango's way of helping the festival attendees before, during and after the party.

"Whatever your vibe is, Yango is ready to support you on the go: before, during and after the fest, 24/7.

Aiming to hang out with other party-goers? Get to the festival via the Yango app to be granted access to the cozy VIP lounge on the second floor. A scenic view, Polaroid photos and a great time are included," the statement indicated.