Her exceptional teaching skills and commitment have earned her the prestigious title of National Best Teacher for the year.
Faith Dzakpasu wins Most Outstanding Teacher 2023
In 2023, Faith Aku Dzakpasu, a dedicated educator at Greta "D" Shepherd Basic School situated in the Ga Central District within the Greater Accra Region, has been recognized as the top teacher in the nation.
As a token of appreciation for her outstanding contribution to education, she was presented with a generous prize—a three-bedroom house valued at GH₵450,000.
It’s interesting to know that, Faith isn’t just a teacher but also has a small project called the ‘pad bank’ that aims to help promote menstrual hygiene among young girls.
She is a source of inspiration for her students, encouraging regular school attendance and fostering academic excellence.
The prestigious first runner-up award was bestowed upon Isabella Wussah-Tetteh, a dedicated teacher at Sege D/A Primary & KG School in the Greater Accra Region.
The grand teacher awards ceremony took place at the auditorium of Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in the Western Region, graced by the presence of numerous distinguished individuals, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, who served as the distinguished guest of honor.
During his address, President Akufo-Addo expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the tireless efforts of educators.
He applauded how instrumental they have been in ensuring that Ghana advances toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which emphasizes the provision of quality education for all students and is a key focus of the government's initiatives.
Over the years, educators from a diverse array of basic, junior, and senior high schools have also been recognized and celebrated for their remarkable contributions to the field of education.
According to the Ghana report.com Mrs. Stella Gyimaah Larbi of Adenta Community School, also won an amount of GH$300,000 and a three-bedroom apartment in 2022, for being the most astounding teacher.
