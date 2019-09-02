The 2019 edition of Rhythms on Da Runway dubbed the year of return edition was held on August 31, 2019, at the Christianborg (Osu) castle.

Ghanaian celebrities, style influencers, fashion lovers witnessed a night of good music and designs from some of Africa’s best designers.

As usual, a slew of celebrities graced the event in some of the best apparel from their wardrobe or wore a masterpiece from their designers to the red carpet.

Although there were no strict dressed code, the celebrities listed below dressed to meet our expectation. Rhythms On Da Runway is not a awards night which calls for gowns and mindblowing looks from the male celebrities either is it casual gathering of celebrities.

Gradually, the event is growing to become one of Ghana’s biggest fashion event and we always look up to our stars to serve with top-notch style tips.