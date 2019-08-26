The pastoral work has been influenced by the ever-growing fashion trends with many opting for ‘what’s up’ when it comes to showing up on the pulpit or having a nice vacation.

Rev Obofour is a popular man of God who does not hide his taste for the finer things of life. The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel has time and time again popped up in the luxurious of cars.

Obofour is also a man of many fashion colours. From his suits, to kaftans and other African prints, the Ghanaian man of God has almost always (in trending terms) ‘slayed’.

Here are photos of Rev Obofour that prove he’s not your average pastor when it comes to fashion.

Suit up for the wedding.

Preach ! )s) preach!!

Indian style

Get some Gucci

Go Reverend. Go Reverend.

Turtle neck kakra!

Your favourite Reverend could never!

Rocking the white shoes with jeans.

Cap and chains.

Rev Obofour do all.

