Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay's style evolution is stunning. She is gradually fitting into the Ghanaian fashion and beauty world.

Wendy has moved from the being listed among our worst dressed red carpet celebrities to the best-dressed celebrities within a short period and we are loving her vibes.

The Uber driver hitmaker left us awestruck at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when she wore a beautiful dress similar to the style Mrs Dumelo wore for her lavish white wedding.

She played it safe and also choose the perfect fabric and colour to make her stand out at the event. Her ponytails and makeup were perfect for the music's biggest night.

Three months lat, Wendy Shay has blown away our mind this her looks on the 2019 Golden Movie Awards red carpet.

She wore a simple high slit red dress with matching red heels.

Thumbs up Wendy, her hair and makeup game are just beautiful.