Frankly heels are overrated in today’s vibrant fashion world. People all over the world are breaking the rules. We now have sneaker brides and more rocking dope footwear on the red carpet. So trust you are in good standing if you can’t get your feet out of a pair of Nike.

Check out that Nike on the red carpet;

Party poopers may be going on about how limiting it is to wear a pair of sneakers with that beautiful outfit. Maybe – just maybe it may be too much heat for the boring peeps.

But don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot rock your anklet with your favourite pair of sneakers. In fact here are 10 gorgeous photos to prove them wrong.