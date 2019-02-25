The Oscars are always filled with killer fashion statements from attendees and this year was no different. And so we’ve rounded up the best of the best on this year’s Oscar red carpet.

Regina king came fiercely in white with a high thigh split gown from Oscar de la Renta. The classic gown showed off the Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress trim figure and extremely toned legs.

Constance Wu wowed in a summer yellow ruffled chiffon gown from Versace. The custom made gown exposed her smooth shoulders in an off shoulder with a plunging neckline.

Guess who came all ready to party? Donning a disco number from Tom Ford, Jennifer Lopez looked dashing on the Oscar red carpet.

The Triple Crown of Acting performer looked vibrant in a pink and orange layered chiffon gown. Helen Mirren really rocked Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

This Louis Vuitton amber-hued sequined number was the perfect match for Emma Stone at the year’s Oscars.

Nothing less is expected of the drama queen and she lived up to our expectations. Lady Gaga dredged up old Hollywood glam with her black Alexander McQueen ballgown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamonds.

Michelle Yeoh from the cast of Crazy Rich Asians charmed the Oscar red carpet in a gold silver sequined ball gown by Elie Saab.

Emilia Clarke mother of dragons turned up fiery in a Balmain silver piece with a lilac hue.

The young actress looked stunning in a classical piece from Miu Miu and cornrows. Amandla Stenberg, our crush all day.

Wearing Reem Acra, Kyrsten Ritter rocked the Oscars red carpet and baby bump at the same time.